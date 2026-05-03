Saba Lobjanidze scores goal in each half to rally Atlanta United past Montreal 3-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Saba Lobjanidze scored a goal in each half and Atlanta United rallied to beat CF Montreal 3-1 on Saturday night.

Matty Longstaff took a pass from Prince Owusu and scored in the 6th minute to put Montreal (3-7-0) on top early. It was Longstaff’s second goal of the season and his fourth in 67 career appearances. Owusu collected his fourth assist, one off his career high set last season.

Lobjanidze used assists from Alexey Miranchuk and Pedro Amador in the 41st minute to score and pull Atlanta United (3-7-1) even. Lobjanidze failed to score in 33 appearances last season. He had 12 goals through his first 39 matches with the club.

Miranchuk set up Emmanuel Latte Lath for his second goal of the campaign six minutes into stoppage time for a 2-1 lead at halftime. Miranchuk’s assists were his first two of the season, while Latte Lath scored for the ninth time in 41 career matches.

Lobjanidze scored five minutes into the second half for a two-goal advantage. Eighteen-year-old rookie midfielder Cooper Sanchez notched his third assist.

Lucas Hoyos had four saves in his 10th start for Atlanta United in his first season in the league.

Thomas Gillier stopped two shots for Montreal in his 17th career start.

Atlanta United improves to 9-5-5 in the all-time series with Montreal, including a 7-1-1 record at home.

Up next

Montreal: Hosts Orlando City on Saturday.

Atlanta: Hosts the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer