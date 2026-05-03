Evander’s hat trick, Roman Celentano’s 8 saves help Cincinnati beat Fire 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Evander Da Silva Ferreira — known simply as “Evander” — scored three goals, his first career hat trick in MLS, and Roman Celentano had eight saves Saturday night to help for FC Cincinnati beat the Chicago Fire 3-2.

Evander had goals in the 24th and 31st minutes before he converted from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of stoppage time to give Cincinnati its first lead of the game.

Roman Celentano had eight saves, which included the diving stop of a penalty kick by Hugo Cuypers in the second minute of stoppage time.

Cincinnati (4-4-3) in unbeaten in five straight.

Kyle Smith was shown a straight red card in the 56th minute and Cincinnati played a man down the rest of the way. Cincinnati has five red cards this season, tied with Houston for most in MLS.

The Fire (5-3-2) had their five-game unbeaten streak, which included four wins, snapped.

Cuypers opened the scoring in the 16th minute and his goal in the 28th gave the Fire a 2-1 lead.

Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson, a possible member of the U.S. World Cup roster, missed his third straight game with a leg injury.

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