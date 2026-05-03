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Lawrence Ennali scores a goal, Dynamo beat Rapids 1-0

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By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Lawrence Ennali scored his third goal of the season, Jonathan Bond had two saves, and the Houston Dynamo beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night.

Bond has three shutouts this season, all in the last four games.

Ennali blasted a rising shot from 27 yards out that slipped inside the left post to give the Dynamo (5-5-0) a 1-0 lead in the 72nd minute.

Zack Steffen finished with four saves for Colorado (4-6-1). The Rapids are winless, with three losses, in their last four games.

Colorado beat the Dynamo 6-2 at home on April 11.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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