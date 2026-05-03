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Laborda scores goal in 82nd minute for Whitecaps in 1-1 tie with Galaxy

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By AP News
MLS Whitecaps Galaxy Soccer

MLS Whitecaps Galaxy Soccer

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CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Mathias Laborda scored in the 82nd minute for the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with the LA Galaxy.

The Whitecaps (8-1-1), who were only the second MLS team in the post-shootout era (since 2000) to win eight of their first nine games to begin a season, had their club regular-season record four-game win streak snapped.

Sebastian Berhalter played a free kick from the left side to the back post and Laborda headed home the finish from point-blank range to cap the scoring.

The Whitecaps had 58% possession and outshot LA 19-7, 5-2 on target.

Joseph Paintsil opened the scoring in the 46th minute. Lucas Sanabria, in the opening seconds of the second half, stole a misplayed ball from Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka and fed Paintsil for a finish from the right side of the area.

JT Marcinkowski had four saves for the Galaxy (3-4-4).

Takaoka finished with one save.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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