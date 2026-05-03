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Barcelona watching Espanyol-Real Madrid and hoping to celebrate title win

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By AP News
APTOPIX Spain La Liga Soccer

APTOPIX Spain La Liga Soccer

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BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona is looking to city rival Espanyol for a favor to celebrate another Spanish league title.

Espanyol hosted second-place Real Madrid later Sunday with the visitors needing a win to prolong the title fight for another week at least. Anything less than a Madrid victory would hand Barcelona the title with four rounds to spare.

Barcelona opened a 14-point lead over Madrid with a 2-1 win at Osasuna on Saturday. It next hosts bitter rival Madrid in a La Liga “clásico” next weekend, when it could clinch the title without relying on help from others.

Other games

Rayo Vallecano prepared for its Conference League semifinal against Strasbourg with a 2-0 win at Getafe.

Rayo coach Iñigo Pérez was able to rest many of his first-choice players with the Conference League semifinal second leg on Thursday in mind. Rayo won the first leg 1-0 at home.

Sergio Camello and Randy Nteka scored in each half for the visitors, while Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla also saved a penalty, to lift the team from the Madrid district of Vallecas to 11th ahead of the rest of the round.

Celta Viga boosted its hopes of European qualification with a 3-1 win at home over Elche that left the promoted team among a host of clubs still in danger of relegation.

Celta moved above Getafe into sixth.

Also Sunday, Cucho Hernández opened and concluded the scoring for fifth-place Real Betis in a 3-0 win at home over last-place Oviedo, a result that left the visitors on the verge of relegation.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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