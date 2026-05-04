Ramírez and Uzuni score second-half goals as Austin FC rallies past St. Louis. CITY SC 2-0.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christian Ramírez and Myrto Uzuni scored second-half goals, and Austin FC beat St. Louis CITY SC 2-0 on Sunday.

Ramírez broke through in the 69th minute, heading in a set-piece delivery from the center of the box to give Austin a 1-0 lead. Uzuni added an insurance goal in the 81st minute, finishing from the center of the box off an assist from Ramírez for his fourth goal of the season.

Austin created several early chances but was unable to convert before halftime, with multiple attempts inside the box denied or off target.

Austin finished with a 15-12 edge in shots and a 2.2-1.9 advantage in expected goals.

Brad Stuver made four saves to secure the shutout, while Austin’s defense limited open looks late as St. Louis pushed for a response.

Brandon Vazquez made his return to the pitch for Austin, appearing for the first time since July 8, 2025, when he suffered a torn ACL.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer