Expansion Boston Legacy wins first match this season, 3-2 over the Denver Summit

Bianca St-Georges scored in stoppage time and the Boston Legacy defeated the Denver Summit 3-2 on Sunday for the expansion club’s first regular-season win.

In other National Women’s Soccer League action, the Chicago Stars fell to the visiting Portland Thorns 2-0.

Natasha Flint found Yazmeen Ryan, who took a few dribbles and rocketed a shot from outside the box past Casey Murphy to give the Summit a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Nichelle Prince scored the equalizer for the Legacy in the 44th. The Summit broke the deadlock in the 77th on Flint’s left-footed precision strike to retake the lead.

Second half substitute Aïssata Traoré’s goal in the 90th minute tied it up once again at 2-2. Traoré’s touch on a header landed in the path of St-Georges for the game-winner in stoppage time to complete the comeback for the Legacy (1-5-1).

The Summit (1-3-3) dropped their second straight and extended their winless streak to four games.

It was the first matchup between the newest NWSL expansion teams.

Thorns remain atop the table

Olivia Moultrie became the youngest player in NWSL history to make 100 NWSL appearances and capped it off with a goal and assist in Portland’s victory.

Moultrie opened the scoring with the assist from Pietra Tordin in the 17th minute. Both players have six goal contributions this season.

After a second half in which the Chicago Stars (2-6-0) had more possession, shots, and shots on goal, it was the Thorns who had the breakthrough. In the 89th minute, Moultrie delivered a pinpoint pass from distance that found second-half substitute Reilyn Turner, who beat goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher to the ball and finished it into an empty net.

Mackenzie Arnold made four saves for her third clean sheet of the season and fifth overall for Portland (6-1-1), which sits atop the league standings.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By PHUOC NGUYEN

Associated Press