Cremonese misses chance to boost survival chances in loss to Lazio

CREMONA, Italy (AP) — Cremonese relinquished a first-half lead in losing at home to Lazio 2-1 in Serie A on Monday, missing a chance to grab crucial points in its fight to avoid relegation.

Cremonese has won only one of its last 21 league matches. It remained third from bottom, four points adrift of safe and 17th-placed Lecce with three games to play.

The home side took the lead in the first half when Federico Bonazzoli’s left-foot shot squirmed under the body of Lazio goalkeeper Edoardo Motta.

Gustav Isaksen brought Lazio level in the second half, and Tijjani Noslin curled in the winner two minutes into stoppage time.

Jamies Vardy made a substitute appearance for Cremonese after missing four games with a muscle strain but he made no difference.

Lazio moved into eighth, two points above Bologna and Sassuolo.

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