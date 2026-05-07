Toluca beats LAFC 4-0 to reach an all-Mexican Champions Cup final

TOLUCA, Mexico (AP) — Sparked by second-half goals from Helinho and Everardo del Villar, Toluca beat LAFC 4-0 on Wednesday to qualify for a CONCACAF Champions Cup final against UANL Tigres.

Helinho converted a penalty in the 49th minute and del Villar doubled the lead in the 58th.

Portuguese striker Joao Paulo Dias “Paulinho” added two goals in stoppage time for the Red Devils, who clinched the semifinal series 5-2 on aggregate.

This will be the first all-Mexican final in the continental tournament since 2021, when Monterrey defeated Club América.

Regardless of who wins the May 30 decider, a Mexican team will take home the championship trophy for the fourth consecutive year. The last MLS team to win the title was the Seattle Sounders in 2022.

Toluca will be aiming for a third title in the tournament, and first since 2003 when it beat Morelia in another all-Mexican final.

Toluca achieved victory despite the absence of two Mexico national team players, Alexis Vega and Jesús Gallardo, who had to join the national squad preparing for the World Cup.

LAFC was seeking a third trip to the final in its fourth competition appearance. The club also reached the Champions Cup Final in 2020 and 2023.

LAFC finished the match with 10 players after Ryan Porteous was sent off in the 88th minute.

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