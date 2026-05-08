Ingvartsen and San Diego FC visit the Seattle Sounders

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San Diego FC (3-5-3, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (6-1-2, fifth in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Seattle -139, San Diego +329, Draw +285; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Ingvartsen leads San Diego FC into a matchup with the Seattle Sounders fresh off of a two-goal outing against Los Angeles FC.

The Sounders are 6-1-2 against Western Conference teams. The Sounders have a 26-2-8 record in games they score only one goal.

San Diego is 2-5-3 in Western Conference games. San Diego has an 8-0-1 record in games it scores three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Rothrock has four goals and one assist for the Sounders. Cristian Roldan has three goals.

Ingvartsen has seven goals and two assists for San Diego. Onni Valakari has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Sounders: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

San Diego: Averaging 1.7 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through 11 games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Ryan Sailor (injured), Nikola Petkovic (injured), Pedro De La Vega (injured), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (injured), Kim Kee-Hee (injured).

San Diego: Jeppe Tverskov (injured), Anisse Saidi (injured), Willy Kumado (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press