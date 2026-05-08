Lobzhanidze and Atlanta United host the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (3-4-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-7-1, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Atlanta United FC +140, Los Angeles +172, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saba Lobzhanidze leads Atlanta United into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after scoring two goals against CF Montreal.

United is 2-4-1 in home games. United has a 6-0-0 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The Galaxy are 1-2-2 in road games. Klauss leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with five goals. The Galaxy have scored 16.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksey Miranchuk has scored five goals and added two assists for United. Miguel Angel Almiron Rejala has three assists over the last 10 games.

Klauss has five goals for the Galaxy. Marco Reus has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 12-13-5, averaging 3.6 goals, 11.7 shots on goal and 15.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.8 goals per game.

Galaxy: 13-6-11, averaging 4.5 goals, 17.1 shots on goal and 15.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Sergio Santos (injured), Cayman Togashi (injured), Miguel Angel Almiron Rejala (injured), Steven Alzate (injured).

Galaxy: Erik Thommy (injured), Maya Yoshida (injured), Matheus Nascimento de Paula (injured), Julian Aude (injured), Klauss (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press