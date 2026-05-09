O’Kane scores 2 goals in Racing Louisville’s 3-1 win over the Thorns

Katie O’Kane scored a pair of goals and Racing Louisville won its second match of the NWSL season with a 3-1 victory over the first-place Portland Thorns on Friday night.

Emma Sears also scored for Louisville (2-5-1), which snapped a two-game losing streak with the win at home.

Sophia Wilson scored for the Thorns (6-2-1) in the sixth minute, outrunning defender Arin Wright. Wilson has three goals in four matches.

O’Kane evened the score for Louisville in the 15th with her first goal of the season.

O’Kane put Louisville ahead in the 76th with a goal off a direct free kick that curled into the top corner for her first career brace.

Sears added a goal in stoppage time. She did not start for Louisville but entered the match as a substitute in the 66th minute.

Banda scores her league-leading eighth goal

Barbra Banda scored her league-leading eighth goal of the season to give the Orlando Pride a 1-0 victory at home over the North Carolina Courage.

Banda’s bouncing goal to the far post came in the 87th minute and snapped a two-game losing streak for Orlando (3-2-3).

The match was knotted through the first half in pouring rain. The weather cleared in the second half as the Pride upped the pressure.

Marta took a pass from Banda in the 61st minute but Courage goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan got a hand on it and parried it wide.

The Courage (2-4-2) are winless in three straight.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer