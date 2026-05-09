Montreal and Buffalo tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Canadiens -125, Sabres +105; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres are in a 1-1 series tie in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Canadiens won the last meeting 5-1. Alexander Newhook scored two goals in the win.

Montreal has gone 48-24-10 overall with a 21-11-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Canadiens have scored 279 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

Buffalo is 21-8-5 against the Atlantic Division and 50-23-9 overall. The Sabres have a +43 scoring differential, with 283 total goals scored and 240 given up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 51 goals and 37 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has 19 goals and 55 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.7 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Patrik Laine: out (abdomen).

Sabres: Noah Ostlund: out (lower body), Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Sam Carrick: day to day (arm), Justin Danforth: out for season (kneecap).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press