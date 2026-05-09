Houston Dynamo play Los Angeles FC after shutout victory

Houston Dynamo (5-5-0, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (6-2-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: LAFC -168, Houston +409, Draw +304; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Colorado Rapids 1-0, the Houston Dynamo face Los Angeles FC.

LAFC is 4-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC is 9-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The Dynamo are 3-5-0 in conference games. The Dynamo have a 10-2-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. LAFC won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Emmanuel Martinez Morales has scored three goals for LAFC. Denis Bouanga has four goals over the last 10 games.

Guilherme has scored five goals with four assists for the Dynamo. Lawrence Ennali has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 18-3-9, averaging 4.8 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 15.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Dynamo: 17-9-4, averaging 3.9 goals, 12.0 shots on goal and 15.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 5.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Amin Boudri (injured), Igor (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured).

Dynamo: Jack Mcglynn (injured), Lucas Halter (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press