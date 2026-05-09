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Daniel Ríos and Dagur Thorhallsson score goals as Montreal beats Orlando City 2-0

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By AP News
MLS Orlando City Montreal Soccer

MLS Orlando City Montreal Soccer

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MONTREAL (AP) — Daniel Ríos scored and Dagur Thorhallsson scored stoppage-time goals, Thomas Gillier had four saves, and CF Montreal beat Orlando City 2-0 on Saturday.

Gillier had his third shutout this season.

Luca Petrasso drew a penalty, conceded by Orlando City’s Robin Jansson, and Ríos converted from the spot in the fourth minute of injury time to open the scoring.

Thorhallsson scored his first goal for Montreal (4-7-0) to make it 2-0 in the eighth minute of stoppage time. The club acquired Thorhallsson from Orlando City on Dec. 10 in exchange for up to $625,000 in General Allocation Money.

Maxime Crépeau had two saves for Orlando (3-8-1).

Montreal had 54% possession, outshot Orlando 23-9 and had a 11-3 advantage in corner kicks.

Orlando beat Montreal 2-1 at home March 14.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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