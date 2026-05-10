Santiago Moreno, Kaick Ferreira score early to guide Dallas to 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Santiago Moreno and Kaick Ferreira scored first-half goals to lead FC Dallas to a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Moreno staked Dallas to a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when he used an assist from Petar Musa to score for the first time this season and the 21st time in 138 career appearances. Musa’s assist was his second.

Kaick found the net for the first time six minutes later, scoring unassisted for a 2-0 advantage. It was the third goal in 39 career matches for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Real Salt Lake cut it to 2-1 on a goal by Diego Luna in the 85th minute. It was the fourth goal of the campaign for Luna and his 26th in 102 career matches. Rookie Morgan Guilavogui collected his fifth assist in his 10th appearance. Defender Alexandros Katranis notched his first assist after subbing into the match in the 69th minute. Katranis had five assists in each of his first two seasons.

Samuel Sarver subbed into the match in the 75th minute and scored his second goal of the season and career in his 13th appearance to restore a two-goal lead two minutes into stoppage time. Defender Sebastien Ibeagha came up with his career-best second assist after entering the match in the 88th minute.

Michael Collodi saved two shots for Dallas (5-3-4) in his 20th career start.

Rafael Cabral had three saves for Real Salt Lake (6-4-1).

Real Salt Lake falls to 2-15-8 all time in Frisco and hasn’t won there since a 3-0 victory on July 13, 2013.

Dallas has won two straight following a 0-2-2 winless run and improves to 3-1-4 at home.

Real Salt Lake falls to 1-3-1 on the road and has lost three of its last four contests.

Up next

Real Salt Lake: Hosts the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

Dallas: Hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer