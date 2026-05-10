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Jeong Sang-bin’s 1st goal this season helps St. Louis snap 3-game skid, beat Rapids 1-0

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By AP News

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Jeong Sang-bin scored his first goal this season, Roman Bürki had two saves, and St. Louis City beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night.

St. Louis (2-6-3) snapped a five-game winless streak and a three-game losing streak.

Bürki played a goal kick to beyond midfield and Simon Becher flicked a header to a charging Jeong, who outraced the defense and then beat goalkeeper Nico Hansen one on one for an empty-net goal in the 26th minute.

Defender Rob Holding was shown a straight red card in the 51st minute and the Rapids (4-6-1) played with 10 men the rest of the way.

St. Louis midfielder Chris Durkin was shown yellow cards in the 86th and 87th minutes to level the playing field.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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