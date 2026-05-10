Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
68.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kelsy scores 2 goals, Timbers beat Sporting KC 6-0 for largest margin of victory in club history

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kevin Kelsy had two goals and two assists — his first multi-goal game this season — and James Pantemis had three saves Saturday night to help Portland beat Sporting Kansas City 6-0, the Timbers’ largest margin of victory in club (MLS regular season) history.

Sporting (1-8-2) played Seattle to a 1-1 tie last time out to snap a five-game losing streak. Kansas City is last in MLS with five points, eight goals scored and a minus-24 goal differential this season.

Kristoffer Velde, Cole Bassett and Ariel Lassiter each added a goal for the Timbers (4-6-1).

Pantemis had his first shutout this season.

Velde blasted a shot from outside the area that slipped inside the back post and under the crossbar to open the scoring in the sixth minute.

David da Costa tapped a first-touch pass to a charging Kelsy, who slammed home the finish in the 15th minute and Bassett made it 3-0 when he scored his first goal with the club in the 22nd.

After an own goal by Sporting’s Jake Davis in the 26th minute and Lassiter blasted a free kick from well outside the penalty arc in the 71st and Kelsey made it 6-0 in 74th.

Stefan Cleveland made his second consecutive start and had one save for Kansas City.

The Timbers had 60% possession and outshot Sporting 16-10.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.