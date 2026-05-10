Kelsy scores 2 goals, Timbers beat Sporting KC 6-0 for largest margin of victory in club history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kevin Kelsy had two goals and two assists — his first multi-goal game this season — and James Pantemis had three saves Saturday night to help Portland beat Sporting Kansas City 6-0, the Timbers’ largest margin of victory in club (MLS regular season) history.

Sporting (1-8-2) played Seattle to a 1-1 tie last time out to snap a five-game losing streak. Kansas City is last in MLS with five points, eight goals scored and a minus-24 goal differential this season.

Kristoffer Velde, Cole Bassett and Ariel Lassiter each added a goal for the Timbers (4-6-1).

Pantemis had his first shutout this season.

Velde blasted a shot from outside the area that slipped inside the back post and under the crossbar to open the scoring in the sixth minute.

David da Costa tapped a first-touch pass to a charging Kelsy, who slammed home the finish in the 15th minute and Bassett made it 3-0 when he scored his first goal with the club in the 22nd.

After an own goal by Sporting’s Jake Davis in the 26th minute and Lassiter blasted a free kick from well outside the penalty arc in the 71st and Kelsey made it 6-0 in 74th.

Stefan Cleveland made his second consecutive start and had one save for Kansas City.

The Timbers had 60% possession and outshot Sporting 16-10.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer