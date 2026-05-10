Dudinha leads Wave to 2-1 win over rival Angel City

Dudinha had a goal and an assist to lead the San Diego Wave to a 2-1 victory over Southern California rivals Angel City in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday.

In other NWSL matches, Gotham FC played to a 1-1 draw with the Boston Legacy; and the Denver Summit dominated the Houston Dash 4-1.

Dudinha beat multiple Angel City defenders before firing a shot that was deflected off defender Sarah Gorden for the opening goal in the 49th minute.

Gorden tallied her first career assist to center back partner Emily Sams to equalize in the 54th minute.

San Diego (6-3-0) took the lead for good when Dudinha’s cross found the head of rookie defender Mimi Van Zanten in the 81st minute. Dudinha’s fourth assist tied her for the league lead with Portland’s Olivia Moultrie.

Angel City (3-4-0) started the 2026 season with three straight wins but has now dropped four consecutive games.

Former Angel City head coach and current Wave assistant Becki Tweed led the club with Jonas Eidevall suspended due to a red card in last weekend’s 1-0 home loss to Bay FC.

Gotham FC and Boston Legacy continue unbeaten streaks

Alba Caño’s goal snapped Gotham’s shutout streak and pulled the Boston Legacy into the draw on the road in Harrison, New Jersey.

Esther González’s initial shot was denied by Boston goalkeeper Casey Murphy but the rebound found the path of Jaedyn Shaw who finished to give Gotham (4-2-3) the lead in the 37th minute.

Bárbara Olivieri’s pass to Caño in front of goal leveled game in the 40th minute and ended Gotham’s shutout streak at 341 minutes.

Gotham midfielder Rose Lavelle was out with a hamstring injury and Sarah Schupansky started in her place.

Gotham is unbeaten in four straight games and Boston (1-5-2) is unbeaten in three consecutive games.

Janine Sonis’ brace leads Summit

Janine Sonis scored twice to lead the Summit over the host Dash in her 100th NWSL start in a match delayed for more than 90 minutes due to inclement weather.

Yazmeen Ryan dropped the ball into Sonis’ path in the 15th minute for the 1-0 lead. Natasha Flint stole the ball and calmly slotted it home to make it 2-0 in the 34th.

After a video review, the Dash were awarded a penalty kick after Flint fouled Danielle Colaprico in the box and Maggie Graham converted to make it 2-1 in the 43rd minute.

Ayo Oke’s cross in the box found Delanie Sheehan in the 49th to restore Denver’s two goal lead. Ryan and Sonis connected again in the 72nd for the Summit (2-3-3).

Colaprico started her 200th match to become the fourth player in NWSL history to reach that mark.

Houston (3-4-1) is winless in its last four matches.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By PHUOC NGUYEN

Associated Press