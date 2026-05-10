Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
68.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Berhalter scores in the 76th minute for Whitecaps in 1-1 tie with MLS-leading Earthquakes

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
MLS Whitecaps Earthquakes Soccer

MLS Whitecaps Earthquakes Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sebastian Berhalter scored a goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes — a battle between the top-two teams in the MLS standings.

The Earthquakes (9-1-2) lead the league with 29 points, three more than second-place Vancouver. Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — made back-to-back stops in the 57th minute and finished with four saves.

The Whitecaps (8-1-2) are unbeaten, with four wins, in their last six games. Yohei Takaoka had two saves.

Preston Judd scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game to give the Earthquakes a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.

Berhalter ran onto a loose ball in the area a flicked in a first-touch shot with the outside of his foot to make it 1-1 in the 76th minute. Berhalter has eight goal contributions (three goals, five assists) in his last seven starts.

The Earthquakes played Toronto to a 1-1 tie last time out to snap six-game win streak.

The 1994 U.S. men’s World Cup team was honored before the game.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.