Berhalter scores in the 76th minute for Whitecaps in 1-1 tie with MLS-leading Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sebastian Berhalter scored a goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes — a battle between the top-two teams in the MLS standings.

The Earthquakes (9-1-2) lead the league with 29 points, three more than second-place Vancouver. Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — made back-to-back stops in the 57th minute and finished with four saves.

The Whitecaps (8-1-2) are unbeaten, with four wins, in their last six games. Yohei Takaoka had two saves.

Preston Judd scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game to give the Earthquakes a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.

Berhalter ran onto a loose ball in the area a flicked in a first-touch shot with the outside of his foot to make it 1-1 in the 76th minute. Berhalter has eight goal contributions (three goals, five assists) in his last seven starts.

The Earthquakes played Toronto to a 1-1 tie last time out to snap six-game win streak.

The 1994 U.S. men’s World Cup team was honored before the game.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer