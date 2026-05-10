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OL Lyonnes on track for quadruple after beating PSG 4-1 in women’s French Cup final

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By AP News

VALENCIENNES, France (AP) — OL Lyonnes remains on track for a quadruple of major trophies this season after beating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the women’s French Cup final on Sunday.

Forward Jule Brand continued her good form by setting up two goals for striker Vicki Becho in the first half. Lyon’s other goals came from Melchie Dumornay and Lindsey Heaps, while substitute Merveille Kanjinga got PSG’s consolation goal at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes.

It was a record-extending 11th French Cup for Lyon, which beat PSG 1-0 in March to win the inaugural League Cup.

Lyon is aiming to clinch a record-extending 19th league title and women’s record-extending ninth Champions League title. Coach Jonatan Giráldez’s side faces Barcelona in the final in Oslo on May 23. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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