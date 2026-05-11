Canadiens take 2-1 series lead into game 4 against the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Canadiens -135, Sabres +113; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Canadiens lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Buffalo Sabres in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Canadiens won the previous matchup 6-2. Alexander Newhook scored two goals in the victory.

Montreal has a 22-11-3 record in Atlantic Division games and a 48-24-10 record overall. The Canadiens are 48-8-9 in games they score three or more goals.

Buffalo has gone 50-23-9 overall with a 21-9-5 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres are 49-4-8 in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored 29 goals with 72 assists for the Canadiens. Lane Hutson has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 40 goals and 41 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 6.6 penalties and 16.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 5.6 penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Patrik Laine: out (abdomen).

Sabres: Noah Ostlund: out (lower body), Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Sam Carrick: day to day (arm), Justin Danforth: out for season (kneecap).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press