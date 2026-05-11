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US midfielder Cardoso set to miss the World Cup because of ankle surgery

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By AP News
Spain Copa del Rey Soccer

Spain Copa del Rey Soccer

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MADRID (AP) — United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso is set to miss the World Cup because of a right ankle injury that requires surgery.

His Spanish club Atletico Madrid announced the surgery on Monday. The procedure usually requires months of recovery time and the World Cup begins in one month.

Atletico didn’t give a timetable for his return. It also didn’t immediately say when or where the surgery will take place.

The 24-year-old Cardoso sprained his ankle during training last week.

He has 23 appearances for the U.S. since his debut in 2020.

The U.S. opens its World Cup campaign on June 13 against Paraguay in Inglewood, California. Mauricio Pochettino ’s team also plays Australia and Turkey in Group D.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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