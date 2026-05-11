Girona draws at Rayo Vallecano and Real Oviedo is relegated from La Liga

MADRID (AP) — A late goal from veteran striker Cristhian Stuani rescued a point for Girona on Monday in a tense relegation encounter at Rayo Vallecano that guaranteed Real Oviedo will go down from La Liga.

The 1-1 draw meant Oviedo, in last place, will return to La Liga 2 after one season in the top tier.

Girona was two points clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining.

However, only six points separate the nine teams from places 11th to 19th as a desperate relegation battle to avoid joining Oviedo looks certain to go to the final weekend.

Rayo, who last week beat Strasbourg to set up a Conference League final against Crystal Palace, came into the game on a high and was on top for much of the match.

However, it struggled to threaten the Girona goal and the deadlock wasn’t broken until the 86th minute when Rayo Brazilian forward Alemão cleverly deflected in a long-range shot.

Not for the first time this season, Stuani came off the bench to save Girona. The big Uruguayan got his head on a corner in the 90th to secure a crucial point for the visitor.

Girona sat in 17th place, two points ahead of Alaves. Rayo was 10th.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer