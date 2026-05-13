Gutierres converts late penalty to give Boston a 2-1 win over Orlando

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Amanda Gutierres converted a penalty kick in stoppage time and the Boston Legacy came from behind to beat the Orlando Pride 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Pride player Luana was called for a handball in the box after a VAR check eight minutes into stoppage time. Gutierres converted the penalty, beating goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse.

It was the Legacy’s second straight home victory.

Orlando went up 1-0 in the 14th minute when Marta converted a penalty kick. It was the Brazilian’s 15th career regular-season goal from the spot to lead the league. She went to the right of Legacy goalkeeper Casey Murphy.

The Legacy (2-5-2) broke through in the 72nd minute when Gutierres aimed a header into the path of Aleigh Gambone, who had come into the match as a sub in the 65th. It was Gambone’s first NWSL goal.

Orlando’s Barbra Banda, who leads the league with eight goals, started on the bench but came into the match after halftime.

It was the first game of a three-match trip over a 15-day span for the Pride (3-4-2).

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer