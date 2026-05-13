Inter seals a long-awaited double with a 2-0 Italian Cup win over Lazio

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan cemented its domination of Italian soccer by securing the league and cup double for the first time since 2010.

Inter beat Lazio 2-0 on Wednesday to win the Italian Cup, adding to the Serie A title it clinched with three rounds to spare.

Not since José Mourinho led Inter to a treble in 2010 — including the Champions League trophy — had Inter won the league and cup in the same season.

Lazio initiated its own downfall on Wednesday, gifting Inter both of its goals.

Inter took the lead in the 14th minute when Federico Dimarco whipped in a corner from the right and Lazio defender Adam Marusic headed it into his own net.

The second goal was the fault of Nuno Tavares as the Lazio defender was robbed of the ball by Denzel Dumfries just outside the area. Dumfries cut inside and unselfishly rolled it across for Inter captain Lautaro Martínez to score one of the easiest goals of his career, tapping it into an empty net from three yards out.

Inter had beaten Lazio 3-0 on Saturday in Serie A in a dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s cup final in the same stadium in Rome.

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