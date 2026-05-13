Celtic scores injury-time penalty to take the Scottish title race to the final game of the season

The Scottish title race is going down to the final game of the season after Celtic clinched a last-gasp 3-2 win against Motherwell on Tuesday with a penalty in the ninth minute of added time.

League leader Hearts beat Falkirk 3-0, meaning the title will be decided when the top two meet at Celtic Park on Saturday. Hearts stayed one point ahead of Celtic and will need at least a draw to finish in front.

Hearts looked to be closing in on its first title since 1960 until the late drama at Motherwell.

Celtic had already fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1 at Fir Park when Liam Gordon made it 2-2 in the 85th.

At that point it meant Celtic would need to beat Hearts by at least thee goals in the season finale to take the title on goals scored.

But Kelechi Iheanacho’s late penalty means the four-time defending champion can retain its trophy with a win in front of its home fans.

Hearts is bidding to become the first team to break the dominance of Celtic and Rangers in Scotland since Aberdeen in 1985.

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