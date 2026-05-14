Martín Ojeda scores twice, including winner in 90th minute, as Orlando City holds off Union 4-3

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Martín Ojeda scored on a first-half penalty kick before delivering the winner in the 90th minute and Orlando City rallied to keep the Philadelphia Union reeling with a 4-3 victory on Wednesday night.

Orlando City (4-8-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute on Ojeda’s PK. The striker’s seventh goal of the season came after he was fouled by Union goalkeeper Andrew Rick, who was booked for a yellow card.

Defender Griffin Dorsey scored unassisted in the 27th minute to make it 2-0 and the lead stood through halftime. It was Dorsey’s first netter this season and his 12th in 143 appearances.

Milan Iloski scored in the 54th minute to get the Union (1-9-3) on the scoreboard with his third goal this season. Defender Nathan Harriel and Cavan Sullivan — who subbed in just before halftime — had assists.

Orlando City went up 3-1 when Duncan McGuire used an assist from Tyrese Spicer to score in the 72nd minute. It was the second goal of the campaign for McGuire and his 29th in 83 appearances. His 32 goals in all competitions is the fourth most in club history.

Ben Bender picked up an assist on 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan’s first career goal — in his 25th appearance — to cut it to 3-2 in the 75th minute. Bender scored his first goal in two seasons and his eighth overall four minutes later to tie it — with an assist from Stas Korzeniowski, his first in his sixth career appearance.

Adrián Marín and Iván Angulo had assists to set up Ojeda’s winner.

Maxime Crépeau finished with four saves for Orlando City.

Rick stopped two shots for Philadelphia in his first start of the season and 21st of his career.

Orlando City won two straight matches in second-half stoppage before losing 2-0 to CF Montreal last time out on goals in the 94th (PK) and 98th minutes.

Orlando City is 4-5-1 under coach Martín Perelman after a 0-3-0 start led to the firing of Oscar Pareja.

Bradley Carnell’s Union are off to the worst start in club history. They became the first MLS team to lose six straight to begin a season after winning the Supporters’ Shield for the best record the prior year.

Up next

Philadelphia: Hosts the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Orlando: Hosts Altlanta United on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer