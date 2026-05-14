Navarro scores a goal, Rapids beat Minnesota 1-0 to snap 3-game losing streak

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rafael Navarro scored a goal Wednesday night, Nico Hansen had his first shutout this season, and the Colorado Rapids beat Minnesota United 1-0 to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Rapids (5-7-1) went into the game winless in five straight and won for the first time since a 6-2 home victory over Houston on April 11.

Hansen finished with two saves.

Navarro opened the scoring in the 26th minute. Navarro outraced the defense to a through ball played ahead by Paxten Aaronson and beat goalkeeper Drake Callender one on one from near the penalty spot to give the Rapids a 1-0 lead.

Callender had one save for Minnesota, which had 55% possession and outshot the Rapids 11-5.

The Rapids haven’t scored multiple goals in a game since a 3-2 loss to Miami at Mile High Stadium on April 18.

Minnesota (6-4-3) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped and lost for just the second time since it tied the club’s single-game mark for goals conceded and set the record for largest margin of defeat in a 6-0 loss at Vancouver on March 15.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer