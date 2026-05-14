Calvin Harris, Dejan Joveljić spark Sporting KC to 3-1 victory over Galaxy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Calvin Harris had a goal and two assists and Dejan Joveljić scored against his former team, leading Sporting Kansas City to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Sporting KC (2-8-2) snapped an eight-match winless streak under first-year manager Raphaël Wicky and an eight-match winless skid at home dating to last year. The club’s only other victory came against the Galaxy (4-5-4) — a 2-1 road win on March 14 in which Joveljić also scored.

Sporting KC grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute on Capita Capemba’s first career goal in his sixth appearance. Harris and Lasse Berg Johnsen had assists.

Joveljić made it 2-0 at halftime when he scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time with assists from Harris and defender Zorhan Bassong. It was his sixth goal this season and his 24th in 44 appearances with his new club. Joveljić scored 34 goals for the Galaxy from 2021-24. He scored the winner in the final against the New York Red Bulls in 2024 for L.A.’s sixth MLS Cup before being traded in the offseason.

Harris found the net in the 70th minute for a 3-0 lead with helpers from Manu García and Jacob Bartlett, who entered in the 61st. It was Harris’ first goal this season and his 12th in 113 career matches.

Stefan Cleveland totaled six saves for Sporting KC in his third start this season and the 15th of his career.

J.T. Marcinkowski saved six shots for Los Angeles.

The Galaxy extended their current scoring streak to a league-best 22 straight matches when Gabriel Pec scored in the 89th minute for his 10th goal of the season. Justin Haak and former Sporting KC member Erik Thommy had assists.

Pec scored two late goals in a 2-1 road win over Atlanta United last time out. It was his 10th goal of the campaign.

Sporting KC ties the all-time series at 29-29-18 while improving to 20-10-9 at home against the Galaxy.

Joveljić has scored in three straight matches against his former teammates.

Up next

Los Angeles: Visits the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Kansas City: Visits Austin FC on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer