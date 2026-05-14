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Zavier Gozo scores 2 goals, Cabral has 4 saves as RSL beats Dynamo 3-0

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By AP News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zavier Gozo scored twice — the 19-year-old’s first career multi-goal game in MLS — and Rafael Cabral had four saves Wednesday night to help Real Salt Lake beat the Houston Dynamo 3-0.

Gozo has a career-high five goals this season.

An own goal by Houston midfielder Duane Holmes gave Salt Lake a 1-0 in the 49th minute before Gozo scored in the 57th and 64th.

DeAndre Yedlin, on the counter-attack, raced to the edge of the penalty box and, as a pair of defenders converged, tapped a pass to Gozo from a finish from the center of the area in the to make it 2-0. Gozo later ran onto a long ball played ahead by Stijn Spierings on the left side and then beat goalkeeper Jonathan Bond with a shot inside the back post to cap the scoring.

The Dynamo (6-6-0) had won back-to-back games and four of their last five.

Cabral had his second shutout this season for RSL (7-4-1).

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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