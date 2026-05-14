Defenders Tomas Totland, Rafael Santos power St. Louis City to first victory over LAFC, 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tomas Totland scored four minutes into the match and fellow defender Rafael Santos added a second-half goal to help St. Louis City beat Los Angeles FC for the first time, 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Totland used assists from Eduard Löwen and Marcel Hartel to find the net for the first time this season and the third time in 55 career appearances. It was the first assist of the campaign for Löwen and the second for Hartel.

Santos added an unassisted goal in the 64th minute. It was his first score this season and his fourth in 92 career matches. Santos entered the match in the 10th minute for an injured Jaziel Orozco.

David Martínez entered the match in the 70th minute and scored in the 73rd to cut it to 2-1. Nkosi Tafari and defender Aaron Long set up Martínez’s fourth goal this season and his 11th in 58 appearances.

Roman Bürki finished with three saves for St. Louis City (3-6-3), which entered the match 0-5-2 all time against LAFC.

Hugo Lloris did not have a save for LAFC (6-4-3). He leads the league with eight clean sheets in 11 starts.

Mathieu Choinière scored his only two goals of the season — both from long range — to lead LAFC to a 2-0 victory over St. Louis City on March 14.

St. Louis City had scored just 10 goals in its first 11 matches under coach Yoann Damet, second fewest in the league.

Up next

St. Louis: Visits D.C. United on Saturday.

Los Angeles: Visits Nashville SC on Sunday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer