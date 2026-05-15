Vazquez and San Diego FC host Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (4-5-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Diego FC (4-5-4, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: San Diego -110, FC Cincinnati +230, Draw +302; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: David Vazquez leads San Diego FC into a matchup with Cincinnati after a two-goal performance against Austin.

San Diego is 3-2-2 in home games. San Diego is sixth in the league with 25 goals led by Marcus Ingvartsen with nine.

Cincinnati is 1-3-3 on the road. Cincinnati is second in the Eastern Conference with 27 goals led by Kevin Denkey with eight.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingvartsen has nine goals and two assists for San Diego. Anders Dreyer has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

Denkey has scored eight goals and added two assists for Cincinnati. Pavel Bucha has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 11-9-10, averaging 5.1 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 12.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 6.0 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 17-7-6, averaging 7.5 goals, 16.8 shots on goal and 11.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 9.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Willy Kumado (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured), Carlos Joaquim Antunes Dos Santos (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured), Jeppe Tverskov (injured).

Cincinnati: Kristian Fletcher (injured), Ayoub Jabbari (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Alvas Powell (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press