Seattle Sounders host the LA Galaxy in conference action

LA Galaxy (4-5-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (7-1-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:15 p.m. EDT

LINE: Seattle -150, Los Angeles +350, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and the LA Galaxy meet in conference action.

The Sounders are 7-1-3 in conference play. The Sounders are 17-0-1 when they record two goals.

The Galaxy are 2-4-3 against Western Conference teams. Klauss leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with five goals. The Galaxy have scored 19.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Rothrock has scored four goals with one assist for the Sounders. Cristian Roldan has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Klauss has scored five goals for the Galaxy. Marco Reus has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 20-1-9, averaging 4.5 goals, 15.6 shots on goal and 16.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Galaxy: 13-6-11, averaging 4.2 goals, 15.3 shots on goal and 17.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Ryan Sailor (injured), Nikola Petkovic (injured), Pedro De La Vega (injured), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (injured).

Galaxy: Julian Aude (injured), Klauss (injured), Riqui Puig (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press