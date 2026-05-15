FC Dallas (5-4-4, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (9-2-2, first in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: San Jose -128, FC Dallas +291, Draw +286; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes host Dallas in Western Conference action.

The Earthquakes are 7-2-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes rank fourth in the league with 73 shots on goal, averaging 5.6 per game. The Earthquakes are also third in MLS play with 29 goals.

Dallas is 2-4-4 in conference play. Dallas is 10th in the league allowing 19 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Judd has scored nine goals and added two assists for the Earthquakes. Niko Tsakiris has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Logan Farrington has scored five goals with two assists for Dallas. Petar Musa has nine goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 21-3-6, averaging 6.9 goals, 17.7 shots on goal and 20.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.3 goals per game.

Dallas: 18-5-7, averaging 6.6 goals, 14.1 shots on goal and 13.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Vitor Costa (injured), Earl Edwards Jr. (injured), Timo Werner (injured).

Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Bernard Kamungo (injured), Anderson Julio (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press