Acosta and Nashville host Los Angeles FC

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Los Angeles FC (6-4-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (8-1-3, third in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Nashville SC +106, LAFC +239, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Acosta leads Nashville into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after scoring two goals against the New England Revolution.

Nashville is 1-0-1 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville has a 21-0-0 record in games it scores more than two goals.

LAFC is 4-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC is 24-14 in one-goal matches.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warren Madrigal has scored five goals with one assist for Nashville. Sam Surridge has seven goals over the last 10 games.

David Emmanuel Martinez Morales has four goals for LAFC. Denis Bouanga has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 22-2-6, averaging 6.6 goals, 14.7 shots on goal and 14.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

LAFC: 12-7-11, averaging 4.5 goals, 13.2 shots on goal and 16.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Patrick Yazbek (injured), Edvard Tagseth (injured), Sam Surridge (injured).

LAFC: Amin Boudri (injured), Igor (injured), Sergi Palencia (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press