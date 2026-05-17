Iloski scores in the 70th minutes for Union in 1-1 tie with Crew

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Milan Iloski scored in the 70th minute Saturday night for the Philadelphia Union in a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew.

The Union (1-9-4), who had lost back-to-back games, are winless in seven straight.

After Ben Bender intercepted a pass near midfield, Agustín Anello charged down sideline and, from just inside the penalty box, played a low cross to Iloski for a first-touch finish from the top of the 6-yard box.

Andre Blake had one save for Philadelphia.

Hugo Picard scored in the 10th minute to give the Crew a 1-0 lead. André Gomes played a free kick into the area and Olwethu Makhanya’s clearance attempt was knocked down by Picard, who chipped a second-touch shot from just outside the box that slipped inside the back post and over the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Andre Blake.

The Crew (3-7-4), who had three consecutive games, are winless in four straight.

Patrick Schulte had four saves for Columbus.

The Crew had 60% possession, but were outshot 12-6, 5-2 on target.

Columbus beat the Union 2-0 at home April 25.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer