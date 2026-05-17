Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
68.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Iloski scores in the 70th minutes for Union in 1-1 tie with Crew

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Milan Iloski scored in the 70th minute Saturday night for the Philadelphia Union in a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew.

The Union (1-9-4), who had lost back-to-back games, are winless in seven straight.

After Ben Bender intercepted a pass near midfield, Agustín Anello charged down sideline and, from just inside the penalty box, played a low cross to Iloski for a first-touch finish from the top of the 6-yard box.

Andre Blake had one save for Philadelphia.

Hugo Picard scored in the 10th minute to give the Crew a 1-0 lead. André Gomes played a free kick into the area and Olwethu Makhanya’s clearance attempt was knocked down by Picard, who chipped a second-touch shot from just outside the box that slipped inside the back post and over the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Andre Blake.

The Crew (3-7-4), who had three consecutive games, are winless in four straight.

Patrick Schulte had four saves for Columbus.

The Crew had 60% possession, but were outshot 12-6, 5-2 on target.

Columbus beat the Union 2-0 at home April 25.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.