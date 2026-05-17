Luca Langoni scores early in second half to help Revolution beat Minnesota United 2-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Luca Langoni scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and the New England Revolution held on for a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night to close out a four-match homestand.

Carles Gil scored on a penalty kick in the 5th minute to give New England a 1-0 lead. The PK was awarded when Dor Turgeman was fouled by Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall.

Kelvin Yeboah pulled Minnesota United even in the 26th minute on a PK goal. Yeboah scored his eighth goal after posting a career-high nine last season in 30 appearances, and seven in nine matches in 2024 — his first season in the league. The PK came after New England midfielder Brooklyn Raines fouled Anthony Markanich.

Langoni used Turgeman’s third assist of the campaign to score his third goal and give the Revolution a 2-1 lead in the 49th minute. Langoni has eight goals through his first 50 appearances and matched his career best for a single season.

Matt Turner totaled six saves in goal for New England (8-4-1).

Drake Callender saved three shots for Minnesota United (6-5-3).

The Revolution improve to 7-1-0 at home under first-year coach Marko Mitrović. The Revs set a club record with six straight wins at Gillette Stadium before losing 3-0 to Eastern Conference-leading Nashville SC on Wednesday.

Minnesota United was coming off a 1-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids. The club has gone 1-3-1 since a five-match unbeaten streak.

Up next

Minnesota: Hosts Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

New England: Visits Charlotte FC on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer