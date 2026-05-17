Peglow scores in the 90th minute for DC United in 1-1 tie with St. Louis

WASHINGTON (AP) — João Peglow scored a goal in the 90th minute Saturday night for D.C. United in a 1-1 tie with St. Louis City.

Jared Stroud played an arcing corner kick that bent out to Peglow, who stopped it with his first touch and then blasted a shot from outside the penalty arc that capped the scoring.

Conrad Wallem was shown his second yellow card in the second minute of stoppage time and St. Louis played a man down the rest of the way.

Chris Durkin scored in the 50th minute to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead.

Sean Johnson had two saves for D.C. United (4-5-5), which had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped Wednesday by a 3-1 loss to Chicago.

St. Louis (3-6-4) had won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Roman Bürki had four saves.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer