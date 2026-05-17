Fernandes ties assist record and another VAR controversy as Man United beat Forest

Bruno Fernandes grabbed his record-tying 20th assist of the Premier League season to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in an end-to-end match featuring another VAR controversy on Sunday.

Bryan Mbeumo’s 76th-minute goal proved to be decisive and was set up by Fernandes, who moved equal with Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20) for most assists in a single Premier League campaign.

The Portugal midfielder has one game left to set the outright record — at Brighton next weekend.

United had earlier gone in front for the second time in the game when Matheus Cunha stroked home in the 55th minute after Mbeumo controlled the ball using his outstretched arm before having a shot blocked. The goal was awarded by the on-field referee and he stuck to his decision — judging the contact accidental — after the VAR recommended he look at the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

The win guaranteed third place for United — one of the Premier League’s five Champions League qualification spots — and it was another step in the right direction under Michael Carrick, who is widely expected to be hired as permanent manager in the coming days after a successful four-month spell in charge.

This was Carrick’s 11th win in 16 games at the helm, with only two losses in that period.

Luke Shaw gave United the lead in the fifth minute and Morato equalized in the 53rd.

Cunha’s contentious goal regained the lead for the hosts and Mbeumo made it 3-1, before Morgan Gibbs-White pulled another goal back for Forest, whose safety was assured last week.

It was Brazil midfielder Casemiro’s final home match for United after four years with the team, and he received a standing ovation when he was walked off the field after being substituted in the 81st minute.

Brighton loses in tight race for European positions

In the race to qualify for European competitions, seventh-place Brighton missed the chance to jump to sixth after losing 1-0 at Leeds, whose winner came from England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin — a World Cup hopeful — in stoppage time.

Eighth-place Brentford equalized late — through Dango Ouattara for his second of the match — in a 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace and moved one point behind Brighton.

Sunderland is a further point back after winning 3-1 at Everton courtesy of three second-half goals, and Fulham drew 1-1 at already-relegated Wolverhampton thanks to a penalty converted by U.S. left back Antonee Robinson for his first Premier League goal.

Later, West Ham looks to climb above Tottenham and out of the relegation zone by winning at Newcastle.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer