Portland and Angel City play to 0-0 draw. Tanaka’s goal gives Utah 2-1 win over Louisville

Angelina Anderson made one save for her second shutout and became the first goalkeeper to hold Portland scoreless this season as visiting Angel City played the Thorns to a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

In other National Women’s Soccer League action, the Utah Royals beat Racing Louisville 2-1.

Mackenzie Arnold made three saves for Portland (6-2-2) in her fourth shutout of the year. Angel City (3-4-1) snapped a four-game skid.

Late in second-half stoppage time, Thorns midfielder Jessie Fleming sent a shot off the post.

Portland had two players leave the game with injuries: Isabella Obaze in the 67th minute and M.A. Vignola in the 74th.

The leading scorers for each team missed the game: Portland’s Olivia Moultrie (calf) and Angel City’s Sveindis Jonsdottir (foot).

Royals run unbeaten streak to eight games

Mina Tanaka scored her third goal of the season as host Utah (5-2-3) ran its unbeaten streak to eight games with a 2-1 win over Louisville.

Cece Delzer sent a pinpoint feed into the box to Tanaka for the tiebreaking goal in the 77th minute.

The Royals went ahead on an own goal in the 22nd minute. Off a counterattack, Utah’s Paige Cronin played a cross into the box, and Louisville defender Lauren Milliet’s clearance attempt ended up in the net.

Louisville’s Kayla Fischer took advantage of a turnover and scored the equalizer in the 68th minute. That ended Utah’s shutout streak at 536 minutes, the fourth longest in NWSL history.

Louisville (2-6-1) has dropped all six matches on the road.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By PHUOC NGUYEN

Associated Press