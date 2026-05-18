Buffalo and Montreal square off in game 7 of the second round

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Sabres -122, Canadiens +102; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Buffalo Sabres in game seven of the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Saturday for the 11th time this season. The Sabres won 8-3 in the last meeting. Jack Quinn led the Sabres with two goals.

Buffalo is 50-23-9 overall and 23-10-5 against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres are seventh in the league serving 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

Montreal has a 23-13-3 record in Atlantic Division games and a 48-24-10 record overall. The Canadiens have a 49-9-9 record when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has scored 40 goals with 41 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 51 goals and 37 assists for the Canadiens. Lane Hutson has 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 6.1 penalties and 19 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Noah Ostlund: out (lower body), Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Justin Danforth: out for season (kneecap).

Canadiens: Patrik Laine: out (abdomen).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press