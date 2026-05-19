Pickpockets, set-pieces and keeping the faith: Inside Arsenal’s journey to the top of English soccer

More than two decades later, Arsenal is English champion once again.

Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday assured Arsenal a first Premier League title since Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” in 2004.

Here’s a look at Arsenal’s turbulent journey back to the top of the English game under Mikel Arteta:

Sticking with Arteta

Arsenal’s hierarchy had a big decision to make.

It was Aug. 28, 2021 and the team had just lost 5-0 at Man City to slump to the bottom of the Premier League standings with a third straight loss to open the season — something that hadn’t happened since 1954.

Arteta, a year and a half into his first senior coaching role, said he was questioning himself amid growing concerns he wasn’t the right manager to take Arsenal forward. Mesut Ozil, who had just left Arsenal after being frozen out by Arteta, sarcastically posted “Trust the process” on social media, in a cutting reference to the methods of his former coach.

The board, headed by American owner Stan Kroenke, stuck with Arteta, though.

He’d started life at Arsenal by winning the FA Cup at the end of his first season in charge and was beginning the tough process of building a new culture at the club, which meant instilling more discipline and reshaping the squad by getting rid of players who were viewed as destabilizing, like Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Still, it would take longer than planned — nearly six years, as it turned out — for the next trophy to come.

Trusting youth, then spending big

In the early years of his tenure, Arteta placed his trust in younger players to revive Arsenal’s fortunes and banked on the goodwill and faith of the board to let him see his plans through.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were among the academy players promoted to the first team. An 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli arrived from Brazil in 2019. Another 18-year-old, William Saliba, joined the same year from France and was initially loaned out. Over the next couple of years, players under the age of 23 — such as Ben White and Martin Ødegaard — were signed.

Arteta honed these youngsters into top-class Premier League players but it was clear that to make the final step, the club needed to buy slightly older, elite-level players like Declan Rice, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze.

They didn’t come cheap. Rice cost a reported 105 million pounds ($138 million) — then a British-record fee — in 2023. Gyokeres and Eze were signed for a combined price of around $160 million last summer.

More pressure was on Arteta now. He needed an immediate return.

Near-misses and unorthodox methods strengthen resolve

Finishing as runner-up in the Premier League for the past three years saw Arsenal’s players and Arteta derided as “nearly men,” even chokers, by many soccer pundits.

An alternative view is that it built up the prerequisite experience and resolve to finally launch a successful tilt at the title.

Arteta kept believing in his squad — and kept coming up with unorthodox, ridicule-inviting methods to inspire his players. A professional pickpocket was reportedly hired for a preseason dinner and took items from players, highlighting the need for them to be alert at all times. Arteta brought a lightbulb into the locker room ahead of one game, linking that to his demand for the team to shine and light up Emirates Stadium. Just a few weeks ago, TikTok videos featuring fan chants were played on big screens during practice sessions.

Arsenal has been mentally tougher this season, holding on after yet another strong start to the campaign and seeing it through to the end despite City’s trademark late-season rally.

Mastering English soccer’s back-to-basics approach

Arsenal’s title-winning campaign has been ugly at times.

For a couple of seasons, Arteta’s Arsenal has been the emblem of a more back-to-basics approach in English soccer. The era of pretty passing under Pep Guardiola and heavy-metal soccer under Jurgen Klopp has given way to set-pieces, long throw-ins and long balls from the back.

It’s a world Arsenal has mastered, with Gabriel Magalhaes a menace at corners, Rice key with his pinpoint throws and dead-ball deliveries, and Gyokeres a more robust, hold-up striker.

The Gunners have easily the best defensive record in the league, conceding just 26 goals in 37 games this season, and it’s that solidity and sturdiness that will come define this title-winning team.

Arteta might irritate some people with some of his expressive antics in (or outside) his technical area, but he is clearly an astute tactician, undoubtedly helped by his years as Guardiola’s assistant at City.

Rice’s leadership, Raya’s saves and Gyokeres brings more goals

Rice and goalkeeper David Raya have stood out for Arsenal this season, putting them among the favorites for English soccer’s Player of the Year award.

Rice’s leadership, energy in midfield and set-piece delivery has made him an integral member of the team and one of England’s key players heading it the World Cup.

Raya has helped Arsenal keep 19 clean sheets, earning him the Golden Glove award for the third straight year, while his distribution and passing from the back might be the best in the Premier League.

Throw in Gyokeres scoring 21 goals in all competitions in his first season at the club and Arsenal has had greater all-round depth in its squad than any other time under Arteta.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer