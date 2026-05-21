Eriksen on verge of relegation with Wolfsburg after 0-0 playoff draw with second-division Paderborn

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Christian Eriksen is one game away from Bundesliga relegation with Wolfsburg after a scoreless draw with second-division Paderborn in the first leg of their playoff on Thursday.

Eriksen, who signed a two-year deal when he joined Wolfsburg in September, likely didn’t imagine he’d find himself on the verge of demotion to Germany’s second division at the end of his first season.

But if Paderborn wins the second leg of their promotion/relegation playoff at home on Monday, Wolfsburg — the 2009 Bundesliga champion — would drop a division for the first time since it was promoted to the top tier in 1997.

Paderborn is bidding to return to the Bundesliga after it was relegated in 2020 after one season in the top flight.

The end-of-season playoff pits the team that finishes third from bottom in the Bundesliga against the third-place finisher in the second division to determine which will play in the top division the following season.

Wolfsburg clinched its place in the playoff in the final round of the Bundesliga with a win over St. Pauli, sending the Hamburg-based side down to the second division, while Paderborn earned its shot at promotion by beating Darmstadt and capitalizing on dropped points from Hannover.

Santiago Castaneda had an early chance for Paderborn, but otherwise Wolfsburg created more in the first half with Paderborn goalkeeper Dennis Seimen denying Adam Daghim in a one-on-one.

Nerves played a role as the game progressed, however. Paderborn’s Filip Bilbija had an effort cleared off the line late on.

Paderborn defender Jonah Sticker will miss the second leg after being sent off with two bookings in as many minutes in stoppage time.

Paderborn, a city to the east of Dortmund in the west German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, is taking part in the playoff for the first time, while Wolfsburg is navigating the showdown for the third time after wins over Eintracht Braunschweig in 2017 and Holstein Kiel the following year.

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