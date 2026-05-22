LA Galaxy face the Houston Dynamo after shutout win

Houston Dynamo (7-6-0, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (5-5-4, 10th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Los Angeles -105, Houston +246, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Seattle Sounders 2-0, the LA Galaxy play the Houston Dynamo.

The Galaxy are 3-4-3 in Western Conference play. The Galaxy are 17-0-4 when they record two goals.

The Dynamo are 5-6-0 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo have a 38-12 record in matches decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has five goals for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Guilherme has scored seven goals and added four assists for the Dynamo. Lawrence Ennali has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 16-5-9, averaging 4.5 goals, 14.7 shots on goal and 14.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.2 goals per game.

Dynamo: 17-9-4, averaging 3.9 goals, 13.2 shots on goal and 13.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 5.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Julian Aude (injured), Klauss (injured).

Dynamo: Lucas Halter (injured), Jimmy Maurer (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press