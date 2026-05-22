Manchester United hands Michael Carrick 2-year contract as head coach

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Michael Carrick has been handed a two-year contract by Manchester United after passing his audition for the job of head coach with flying colors.

United confirmed on Friday that Carrick — who replaced the fired Ruben Amorim on a temporary basis in January — would become its seventh permanent manager since the retirement of club icon Alex Ferguson in 2013.

“Throughout the past five months we’ve shown what our club represents — resilience togetherness and a determination to succeed. Now it’s about moving forward again with ambition and purpose,” Carrick said. “This club and our supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honors and we’re never going to stop.”

Carrick has transformed United’s fortunes, securing qualification for the Champions League and standout wins against Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

His record in his short spell stands at 11 wins in 16 games, with only two losses, and he has steered the team to third in the Premier League after it finished 15th last term — a record low in the modern era.

While there is still uncertainty as to whether he can be the long-term solution for United after more than a decade of decline post-Ferguson, his impact made it nearly impossible for the club’s hierarchy to overlook him.

“Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team. In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history,” said United director of football Jason Wilcox, who led the search for the club’s next coach.

As a multiple titlewinner with United as a player, Carrick had the support of fans and club icons, who called for him to be given the job on a permanent basis. He also inspired an upturn of form in key players like Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko.

Yet he is a novice coach at the top level. His only previous full-time managerial experience was at second-tier Middlesbrough from 2022-25.

United has been convinced he is up to the job long term, having given itself time to assess other candidates since he was appointed in January. Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner were among potential contenders to take up a role that proved too much for a succession of managers.

“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated,” said Wilcox. “He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.”

After Ferguson

Wilcox has put his faith in Carrick after his predecessor Amorim lasted just 14 months, despite arriving with a reputation as one of the top emerging coaches in Europe.

Carrick is the latest to be charged with the responsibility of bringing the good times back to United in the post-Ferguson era after David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and Amorim.

He was part of one of Ferguson’s greatest teams, which won a Premier League and Champions League double in 2008. In all he won 12 major trophies in 12 years at United including five league titles.

He was in United’s last title-winning team in Ferguson’s final season.

The list of predecessors to Carrick is evidence of the varying attempts United has made to try to return to the summit of English soccer.

It went down the route of the top tier, tried and tested in the form of serial winners Van Gaal and Mourinho, but neither could deliver the Premier League title.

David Moyes was a well-established top-flight manager, while both Ten Hag and Amorim came in as title winners from overseas.

None have reached the standards required.

Solskjaer was an iconic player — part of the club’s DNA — and despite having the affection of the fans ultimately came up short.

“From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride,” Carrick said.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JAMES ROBSON

AP Soccer Writer