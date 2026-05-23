Los Angeles FC takes losing streak into matchup with the Seattle Sounders

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Seattle Sounders FC (7-2-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (6-5-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:15 p.m. EDT

LINE: LAFC -115, Seattle +269, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC will try to end a three-game slide when it plays the Seattle Sounders.

LAFC is 4-5-3 against Western Conference teams. LAFC ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 23 goals led by David Emmanuel Martinez Morales with five.

The Sounders are 7-2-3 in conference games. The Sounders lead the Western Conference with only 10 conceded goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez Morales has five goals for LAFC. Denis Bouanga has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Paul Rothrock has scored four goals with one assist for the Sounders. Jesus Ferreira has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 10-8-12, averaging 4.5 goals, 14.4 shots on goal and 18.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 5.1 goals per game.

Sounders: 20-3-7, averaging 4.2 goals, 14.1 shots on goal and 15.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Amin Boudri (injured), Igor (injured), Sergi Palencia (injured), Hugo Lloris (injured).

Sounders: Ryan Sailor (injured), Nikola Petkovic (injured), Pedro De La Vega (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Alex Roldan (injured), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press