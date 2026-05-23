Hull back in the Premier League after dramatic late goal in playoff

LONDON (AP) — Oli McBurnie scored late in stoppage time to send Hull into the Premier League after beating Middlesbrough 1-0 in a playoff at a scorching Wembley on Saturday.

It ends a nine-year absence from the top flight for Hull, which survived relegation to League One a year ago only on goal difference.

Middlesbrough arguably shouldn’t even have been in the Championship Final playoff as it lost the semifinal to Southampton but was reinstated after the south coast club was expelled for spying on Middlesbrough’s trainings. Southampton lost its appeal last week.

The playoff final is labeled the world’s richest one-off soccer match because a windfall of at least $270 million in future earnings is on offer for the winning team.

Hull and Middlesbrough had been in the Championship for nine years after going up to the Premier League together in 2015-16 and then coming down together a season later.

On Saturday, both teams struggled to create opportunities in a cagey first half.

Hull went closest on the stroke of halftime when McBurnie’s header flicked off a Middlesbrough defender and clipped the top of the crossbar.

The match opened up more in the second half but neither goalkeeper was seriously tested and it appeared as if, with the heat already sapping their energy, the teams were set for extra time and penalties.

However, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Yu Hirakawa whipped in a cross from the left and Boro goalkeeper Sol Brynn could only push it into the path of McBurnie, who lashed it into the empty net from close range.

McBurnie ripped off his shirt as he wheeled away in celebration.

Boro’s Wembley curse continued as it lost at the stadium for the sixth time in as many appearances.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer