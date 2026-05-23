Dimarco caps Serie A MVP honor with a stunning free kick in Inter Milan’s finale

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan midfielder Federico Dimarco celebrated his Serie A MVP award by scoring against Bologna as a much-changed Nerazzurri drew their final match of the season 3-3 on Saturday.

The match mattered little as Inter already owned the league title — and the Italian Cup — while Bologna had no chance of qualifying for Europe.

Inter coach Cristian Chivu gave players going to the World Cup an extra week off — namely Hakan Calhanoglu, Manuel Akanji, Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries — but captain Lautaro Martínez started as the Argentina forward had only recently come back from injury and needed more playing time.

Dimarco, who was presented with his award just before the match, scored the opener with a stunning 25-yard free kick into the top right corner.

Federico Bernardeschi leveled just three minutes later and Bologna took the lead shortly before halftime when Tommaso Pobega’s volley took a double deflection.

Bologna lost half of its previous home matches this season but it appeared as if it was on course for victory at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara when Inter midfielder Piotr Zieliński turned a cross into his own net early in the second half.

But Pio Esposito reduced the deficit in the 64th when he tapped in a rebound after Andy Diouf’s effort bounced off the post. Diouf got on the scoresheet himself in the 86th.

Lazio was playing already-relegated Pisa later in their final match.

Most of the rest of the final round of Serie A takes place on Sunday night, with four teams battling for the final two Champions League places and two teams fighting against relegation.

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By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer