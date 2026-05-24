Idan Toklomati, Kristijan Kahlina lift Charlotte to 1-0 victory over Revolution

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Idan Toklomati scored an early goal for Charlotte and Kristijjan Kahlina made it stand in a 1-0 victory over New England on Saturday night, despite the Revolution having a man advantage over the final 42 minutes.

Toklomati used assists from rookie defender Will Cleary and Pep Biel to score his fourth goal and give Charlotte a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute.

Toklomati scored 11 goals in 30 appearances last season, his first in the league. The 23-year-old Cleary notched his first assist, starting for the first time after subbing into the match last time out in his debut. It was the sixth helper for Biel to go along with a team-high seven goals.

Defender David Schnegg was booked for his second yellow card in the 58th minute, leaving Charlotte short-handed from there.

Kahlina finished with three saves for Charlotte (6-6-3). The 33-year-old entered with one clean sheet through 14 starts after posting 12 in each of the two previous seasons.

Matt Turner saved four shots for New England (8-5-1).

Charlotte improves to 5-2-2 at home on the season, while the Revolution fall to 1-4-1 on the road.

New England began the month of May with a 1-0 victory over Charlotte at home.

Charlotte has won two straight following a five-match winless run.

The Revs’ Luca Langoni had to deal with some personal matters in Argentina and missed the match.

Up next

The league takes a break for the FIFA World Cup and will return to action on July 16.

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